NA standing committees’ meetings to be held during sessions: speaker

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser has directed to hold the meetings of standing committees and subcommittees during the session of the lower house, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

According to an official announcement from the National Assembly Secretariat, the speaker gave these directives in view of the ongoing austerity drive.

As a result, the meetings of standing committees scheduled on Tuesday (today) have been canceled.

It was learnt that members were being given TADA of five days for a single day session of the standing committee.

Prime Minister Imran Khan after winning the 2018 general elections, had announced to begin austerity drive in the country in order to take the country out from the crunch economic condition.

Giving a road-map of his priorities and policies in his televised address to the nation Imran Khan had said he would decline to use the heavy fleet of armoured vehicles except two owing to security threats.

He had announced to auction rest of the vehicles to support the national kitty.

