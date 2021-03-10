NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri tests Covid positive

ISLAMABAD: The deputy speaker of national parliament Qasim Khan Suri announced Wednesday he has tested positive for Covid-19 virus after he was prompted to take it following symptoms, ARY News reported.

I had not been feeling well for the past two to three days as I experienced headache and light fever that made me take the test, the National Assembly Deputy Speaker said today.

The deputy speaker urged masses to beware of the third covid wave and remain cautious as he requested for prayers and wishes for his recovery.

Please get your elderly vaccinated, the covid infected lower house official appealed to people.

READ: Islamabad senior citizens complain of difficulties in getting Covid shots

Separately earlier today in the federal capital, the ministry of national health confirmed the Covid vaccination drive has begun where the people above 60 years of age are being jabbed free of cost in the fifteen vaccination centers put up across the city.

Some 500 senior citizens were scheduled to get their Sinopharm jabs today in the federal capital however so far only 188 could receive their shots according to the reports, as some elderly people also complained about the difficulties they faced.

However, the health ministry explained the difficulties cropped up due to not heeding the time assigned to people for their jabs.

