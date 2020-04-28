NA legislators call on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Four lawmakers of the National Assembly have met Prime Minister Imran Khan where they discussed public issues and situation of their respective constituencies, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Members of National Assembly (MNAs) include Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh, Khial Zaman Orakzai, Shahid Ahmad Khattak and Amir Dogar met the premier. During the meeting, the lawmakers have apprised the progress of the development projects in their constituencies.

PM Imran Khan was also briefed by the MNAs regarding the ongoing relief activities amid coronavirus crisis.

Earlier, Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Prime Minister Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Asim Saleem Bajwa called on PM Imran Khan in Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the new assignment of Shibli Faraz and Asim Saleem Bajwa were discussed.

