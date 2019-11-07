NA panel wants to know action taken against Pakistanis having assets abroad

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance on Thursday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to provide details of action taken against Pakistani nationals having overseas assets, reported ARY News.

The panel, which met with PTI MNA and former finance minister Asad Umar in the chair, directed the FBR to come up with details of action instituted against 352 Pakistani nationals having assets abroad.

Umar noted that out of Rs4 billion worth of recovery notices issued by the tax body to Pakistani nationals owing overseas assets, only Rs1 billion were recovered.

The FBR informed that out of a total of 352 Pakistanis with assets abroad, 192 availed the tax amnesty scheme.

FBR chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi told the committee that the UAE authorities have refused to provide details of properties owned by Pakistanis having Iqama (work permit) as the country treats such people as its citizens.

Earlier, on Oct 11, Zaidi taking to the social networking website Twitter had detailed the meetings he had with Dubai’s land department in the past few days.

He said that he met officials of the Dubai land department on October 9 and 10; the meeting was part of the efforts being made to bring clampdown corrupt elements that had transferred ill-gotten money from Pakistan to build, buy and invest in foreign real-estate.

Zaidi announced that the land officials in Dubai had agreed to relay the required information on a priority basis, as quick as possible.

