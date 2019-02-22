NA panel calls for improved infrastructure facilities at Port Qasim

ISLAMABAD: The Port Qasim annually generates revenue of Rs99.7 billion, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi informed the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs on Friday, reported ARY News.

The committee, which met with MNA Amir Magsi in the chair, got a detailed briefing on the performance of the maritime and other allied departments.

The parliamentary panel directed the ministry to improve infrastructure facilities at the Port Qasim.

Officials from the ministry said a tender had already been placed for construction of the Port Qasim Colony and roads.

Briefing the panel, the minister said plans were afoot to deal with issues related to shipment of cargo at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT), adding that the issue of traffic congestion on Karachi roads owing to the movement of heavy vehicles carrying cargo would also be addressed soon as freight train would be used for the purpose.

Last yer in Oct, the minister had taken note of the allotment of Port Qasim land and sought all records of the lands sold in the past.

Sources said the Port Qasim Authority allotted hundreds of acres of the valued land, a decision, which was out of its dominion, as the body is only authorised to sell industries associated with the port, sources added.

The unauthorized allotments were made during the tenures of previous governments, which incurred billions of rupees loss to the national kitty, as per the sources.

