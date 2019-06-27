ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) on Thursday unanimously passed Rs1.15 trillion defence budget by a simple majority of 169-143, ARY News reported.

The defence budget was approved without any objection as the opposition did not present any cut-down motion in the House.

The opposition presented cut motions of Rs 227.15 billion for power division and Rs 25.62 billion in petroleum division which was rejected by the Lower House.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also attended the NA session.

The House once again witnessed ruckus as lawmakers from the treasury and opposition benches exchanged barbs when Opposition leader in the NA Shehbaz Sharif used ‘selected’ for PM Imran in his speech which was expunged by NA speaker later on.

Shehbaz Sharif said that US Dollar had increased by Rs7 in one day, adding that the economic policies of the incumbent government had made a life of poor more miserable.

Speaking at the floor of House, Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar said that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has done a great job in past 10 months which was not done by previous rulers in last 10 years.

The interior minister speaking on the floor of the National Assembly highlighted the importance of peace establishment in the country.

Shah said, “Peace is an essential requirement for bringing investments to any country. It is impossible to desire about investments before the establishment of peace. It needs expenditures to bring improvements in the security situation.”

The minister reminded that the neighbouring countries had following Pakistan’s five-year plans in the past but it is sorrowful to look at the current situation of the country.

