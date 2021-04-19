National Assembly passes domestic violence bill

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) on Monday passed the Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill, 2020, and the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2020.

The lower house of the parliament met with NA Speaker Asad Qasier in the chair.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill, 2020 aims to socially and economically protect the senior citizens of Islamabad.

In this respect, it aims to establish a fund for these senior citizens as well as build and maintain old-age homes for the indigent senior citizens.

The Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2020 proposes legal and institutional framework for the territorial jurisdiction of the Islamabad capital Territory to ensure that victims of domestic violence arc provided legal protection and relief and the perpetrators of this offence are punished.

Besides, five bills were introduced in the House, which includes The Juvenile Justice System (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The Holy Quran [Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) (Amendment) Bill, 2021, The State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Bill, 2021 and The Jammu and Kashmir (Administration of Property) (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr. Noor-ul-Haq Qadri says Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised his voice for the sanctity of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) at every world forums.

He said the government held two sessions of dialogue with a people of banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and the third will be held this evening to sort out the issue amicably.

The house was adjourned to meet again on Thursday at 2 pm

Comments

comments