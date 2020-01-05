National Assembly, Senate to meet on Monday

ISLAMABAD: The sessions of the National Assembly and Senate will be held tomorrow (Monday) to take up important legislative matters, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to a notification issued by the National Assembly secretariat, the Senate and the National Assembly will resume their sessions in Islamabad tomorrow at 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm respectively.

Both of the Houses will take up important legislative matters besides discussion on national and international issues, according to an agenda released by the NA secretariat.

Meanwhile, the Army act amendment bill is not included in the 14-point agenda of tomorrow’s Lower House proceedings.

It is to be mentioned here that the draft of Army Act amendment bill was approved by the standing committees for defence of both houses of the parliament on Friday.

The sessions of the standing committees of the Lower and Upper Houses were chaired by Captain (retd) Jameel and Senator Waleed Iqbal yesterday where the Army Act Amendment Bill 2020 was presented.

The parliamentary committee for defence unanimously approved the Army Act amendment bill.

Government Senator Azam Swati said the draft bill was neither opposed by any political party nor any amendment was presented in the session. He said Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem briefed the legal aspects of the draft bill which was unanimously approved by all members of the committees.

The government had earlier decided to table a draft bill for amendment in the Constitution and the Army Act to pave the way for a three-year extension in Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure in Wednesday’s session of the National Assembly.

