Govt convenes NA, Senate sessions tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced to summon sessions of the National Assembly and the Senate on January 22 (Friday), ARY News reported.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, in a statement, said that Senate session will start at 10 am while a session of NA will be commenced from 10:30 am.

Babar Awan said the government has also gotten the written instructions from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) prior to the organisation of the sessions in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the government will present different bills in NA, Senate sessions tomorrow.

The parliamentary affairs adviser has urged the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to return to the parliament. “Masses have rejected the narrative of opposition parties alliance.”

He asked the opposition leaders to play their role in the Houses to serve the masses instead of creating chaos in the country.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan yesterday held consultations with PM Imran Khan where they have agreed to summon the sessions of the Upper and Lower Houses on the same day.

