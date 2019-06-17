NA session adjourned amid chaos

ISLAMABAD: The protest from lawmakers once again marred the proceedings of the National Assembly (NA) session called for general debate on the federal budget presented by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) government, ARY News reported on Monday.

As the session started, the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif demanded NA speaker to issue the production orders of former president Asif Ali Zardari and other detained opposition lawmakers.

Shehbaz Sharif in his short speech claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the nation had threatened opposition, adding that the PM Imran had addressed the nation in the midnight.

Later, the NA speaker adjourned the session until Tuesday at 10:00 am.

In the previous session held on Friday, the treasury benches chanted slogans against the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking outside the National Assembly the PML-N leader Khawaja Asif said that once again today’s session was adjourned due to the chaos from the lawmakers.

“It’s the responsibility of government to run the house but their own lawmakers were protesting in the lower house,” he added.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that NA speaker Asad Qaiser didn’t allow opposition benches to speak in the house.

“Treasury benches using tactics just to prevent the attention from the budget,” he added.

