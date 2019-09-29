National Assembly session in Islamabad tomorrow to reflect on US trip

The National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to meet tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. in the Parliament House, Islamabad to focus and debate upon an array of subjects.

During the session, a number of bills will be tabled before the House and reports of Standing Committees presented.

The session will also focus on the recently concluded trip to the United States, undertaken by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and a team of top diplomats of the country along with the Foreign Minister.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan landed in the federal capital Islamabad after concluding his successful visit to the United States where he delivered a historical speech in the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27

Upon his arrival at the Islamabad airport, PM Imran Khan received a warm welcome from federal ministers, cabinet members, other legislators, central leaders of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and a large number of PTI activists crowded to meet him.

The prime minister, who was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, was seen off at New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi.

The prime minister’s plane earlier landed in Jeddah, where he stayed for three hours, before departing for Islamabad.

