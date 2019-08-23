NA Speaker, Air chief discuss matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in Islamabad on Friday.

Matters pertaining to mutual interest and national security came under discussion during the meeting.

Both sides also discussed the welfare project for the marginalized communities known as Pakistan Welfare Towns (PWTs).

Asad Qaiser commended the services of Pakistan Air Force for their untiring efforts regarding the materialization PWTs, whereas, the Air Chief thanked the Speaker for his unconditional support.

The PWTs is a welfare project initiated by the retired officers of Pakistan Air Force. It provides quality health, education and recreational facilities to the marginalized communities of Pakistan under one roof.

The project greatly inspired the Speaker, who generously donated the land of more than 100 acres in Swabi for the PWTs.

The meeting was also attended by former Air Chief Sohail Aman, Chairman KORT Akhter Chaudhary and other senior members of the RMWT, said a press release.

On the sidelines, the two leaders also deliberated the gruesome situation in Kashmir and discussed all the available options to that matter.

