NA speaker apprises Japanese ambassador of HR violations in IoK  

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser stressed upon the international community to assert diplomatic pressure on India to end oppression against the innocent Kashmiri people in the held valley, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

While talking to Ambassadors of Japan and Portugal in separate meetings in Islamabad, he said that the oppressive regime of India had put the entire valley into siege and people were subjected to worst human rights abuses.

The Japanese ambassador assured the Speaker that his government was keenly observing the tension in the region and strongly supports the stance of Pakistan on the resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with UN Resolutions and aspiration of Kashmiri people.

The NA speaker said that Japan holds a unique position in the region in terms of industry, tourism and economic development and Pakistan was looking forward to boost investment in all sectors with Japan.

Read More: Malaysian PM says he raised Kashmir issue with Modi during EEF

“Pakistan values its parliamentary relations with Japan and Portugal,” he added.

Japanese Ambassador said Japan will continue to cooperate with Pakistan to promote economic development.

While talking to the Portuguese Ambassador, the Speaker National Assembly said that Parliamentary Friendship Group seeks to expand parliamentary relations with Portugal so that both countries can benefit from each other’s experiences and promote cooperation in the investment sectors.

Portuguese Ambassador appreciated their friendly relations with Pakistan and expressed willingness to further boost the bilateral ties.

Comments

comments