Not aware of any no-confidence motion against NA Speaker: Asad Qaiser  

LAHORE: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday said that he was not aware of any move to bring a no-confidence motion against him, ARY NEWS reported.

Even if anybody wants to bring the motion, it is his right, he said while speaking to media.

The speaker said that he had issued most production orders as compared to any other speaker of the National Assembly and denied that he had turned down any request for the production order of PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah.

“He did not attend the assembly sessions due to his illness,” Asad Qaiser said.

While asking both the leader of the opposition and Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend the assembly proceedings frequently, Asad Qaiser said that he had always given more time to opposition to speak on the floor of the house.

“Both opposition and treasury have their reservations for not giving them proper time,” he said adding that democracy would prosper through parliamentary sessions in the country and would help in solving public issues.

He termed the ongoing parliamentary year as the year for legislation and said that soon a committee on private members’ bills would be notified.

Read More: ‘Usman Buzdar is going nowhere’ as fed govt backs Punjab CM

Speaking on Usman Buzdar’s position, he said that the chief minister Punjab enjoys complete confidence from Prime Minster Imran khan and would deliver in the province.

“The members of the National Assembly have conveyed issues faced by them to Usman Buzdar and they will be resolved soon,” the NA speaker said.

Asad Qaiser said that the biggest issue faced by the country was its weakening economy, which has now started to move towards stability.

Comments

comments