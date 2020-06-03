ISLAMABAD: Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to discuss the arrangements for the National Assembly session starting from June 5, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The speaker informed Babar Awan about the arrangements with regard to the upcoming session of the National Assembly and also about the precautionary measures with regard to COVID-19 at the Parliament House and Parliament Lodges.

On the occasion, Asad Qaiser said that Parliament was the representative body of the nation and playing its full role in controlling the coronavirus.

He said that the main role of Parliament was to legislate. “The government and the opposition parties needed to work together for effective legislation,” he said.

Babar Awan said that the present government believed in the supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law in the country.

Read More: Govt to convene ‘longest’ NA session in country’s history

Both leaders also decided to take the opposition into confidence with regard to arrangements for the upcoming session of the National Assembly.

The NA speaker said in view of the threat posed by coronavirus, the National Assembly Secretariat had been directed to take effective measures at the Parliament House and Parliament lodges.

It may be noted that both houses of Parliament had met last week to discuss the government’s response to the pandemic.

Comments

comments