NA speaker bans entry of seven lawmakers over rumpus during budget session

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has banned the entry of seven lawmakers into the Parliament House over the use of foul language during the budget speech of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

The order released by Speaker NA stated that, on 14th and 15th June 2021 during the speech of the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif on the budget 2021-22, the conduct of seven lawmakers was grossly disorderly as they violated the rules despite the directions by the chair.

گزشتہ روز قومی اسمبلی کے اجلاس اور قائد حزب اختلاف کی تقریر کے دوران خلل پیدا کرنے والے ارکان جن کا رویہ غیر پارلیمانی اور نامناسب تھا ان کے ایوان میں داخلے پر پابندی عائد کردی گئی ہے pic.twitter.com/Gs5kBjWqyI — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) June 16, 2021

The entry of seven lawmakers namely, MNA, Ali Gohar Khan, Chaudhry Hamid Hameed, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Faheem Khan, Abdul Majeed Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan and Syed Agha Rafiullah has been banned.

“These members are required not to enter into the precincts of the Parliament House till further orders,” the order read.

Read more: PM Imran Khan wants NA speaker Asad Qaiser to ‘act as per law’ over assembly rumpus

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to act as per law and constitution in a matter relating to rumpus during the National Assembly session on Tuesday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lower House of the Parliament descended into chaos on Tuesday after the treasury and opposition members come to blows during Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif’s speech.

Read more: Lawmakers involved in NA rumpus may face entry ban

As soon as the PML-N president had started speech during post-budget 2021-22 NA session, the government and opposition lawmakers came face-to-face.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan and PML-N MNA Rohale Asghar had exchanged heated words during the NA session.

Comments

comments