NA Speaker to attend Eurasian countries’ parliaments forum in Kazakhstan

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has left for Kazakhstan to participate in the 4th meeting of the Speakers of Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments, starting from September 23 (Monday) in Astana.

The forum will be attended by the heads of parliaments from 84 European and Asian countries and the heads of 16 international and inter-parliamentary organizations, Radio Pakistan reported.

The speaker will present Pakistan’s stance towards ‘Greater Eurasia’ and highlight the hindrances in the development of the South Asian region particularly in wake of the ongoing Indian aggression in the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir and both sides of the Line of Control.

Besides, the speaker will also hold bilateral meetings with the head of parliaments of friendly countries to condemn the Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its impact on the region. The high level meeting has been organized under the theme of “Greater Eurasia: Dialogue.

The valley is under continued military siege since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed strict clampdown in the territory. Thousands of Indian troops have kept millions of Kashmiris confined to their homes during all these days, Kashmir Media Service reported.

