NA Speaker goes into self-isolation after tested positive for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has gone into isolation at his residence as he was tested positive for coronavirus, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Another high-profile personality found infected with coronavirus in Pakistan after Sindh Governor Imran Ismail as the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser confirmed that he is tested positive for the virus.

In his Twitter message, Asad Qaiser said that he has quarantined himself inside his home. He appealed the nationals to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus and pray for his health.

میرا کورونا وائرس کا ٹیسٹ مثبت آیا ہے۔ میں نے خود کو اپنے گھر میں قرنطینہ کر لیا ہے۔ میری پوری قوم سے درخواست ہے کہ وہ احتیاط کریں۔

دعا کی درخواست ہے۔ — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) April 30, 2020

The brother of NA Speaker, Abdul Waheed, said that Asad Qaiser’s son and daughter were also tested positive for COVID-19. He also appealed to pray for their early recovery.

Earlier on Monday, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had tested positive for coronavirus and he went into self-isolation. The governor confirmed on Twitter that he has been tested positive for COVID-19 and said that he will fight it out.

On April 24, a Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Sindh belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Syed Abdul Rasheed tested positive for COVID-19 and he quarantined himself at his residence in Karachi.

It emerged later on Wednesday that eight family members of the provincial lawmaker had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Rasheed said that his mother, sister, wife and children have been infected with the coronavirus. However, he added, 21 other members of his family also took a Covid-19 test and were cleared of the infection.

