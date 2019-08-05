NA Speaker reiterates diplomatic, political support to Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has reiterated Pakistan’s support to the people of Kashmir for resolution of Kashmir issue, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Speaker also condemned the atrocities and worst human rights abuses being committed by the Indian forces on innocent Kashmiri people in Indian Occupied Kashmir

The Speaker was talking to Mrs. Mashal Malik, wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, who called on him at the Parliament House.

Earlier today, India’s BJP government moved a bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution about the special status of Kashmir. Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the bill in the parliament amid opposition members’ protest. Later the bill was signed by the Indian President.

Read More: Joint sitting of Parliament to be held today after India repeals Article 370 in IoK

Denouncing the move of the Indian government to repeal Article 370 for occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan declared to “exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps.”

In a statement issued on Monday, the Foreign Office strongly condemned and rejected the announcements made by the Indian government regarding the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

