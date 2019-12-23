NA speaker meets Chairman Saudi Shura Council

RIYADH: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser called on Chairman Saudi Shura Council Abdullah Muhammad Ibrahim Al-Sheikh and discussed wide-ranging issues including enhancing parliamentary cooperation between the National Assembly of Pakistan and Saudi Shura Council, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Speaker was accompanied by a Parliamentary delegation comprising members of the National Assembly from the treasury and the opposition, says a press release.

Issues confronting Muslim ummah also came under discussion. There was a consensus between Speaker Asad Qaiser and Chairman Dr Abdullah that unity amongst ranks of Muslim ummah was imperative to address the increasing Islamophobia in the western world.

The Speaker apprised his Saudi counterpart about the tyranny of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

The Speaker also apprised the chairman Shura Council about the proposed international parliamentary conference on Kashmir to be held in Islamabad early next year.

Chairman of the Saudi Majlis-e-Shura Dr Abdullah, while talking to the Speaker said that Saudi Arabia and the Shura Council will stand by their Kashmiri brethren.

He said that Indian forces should end their tyranny and give constitutional rights to people of Kashmir.

Later, Speaker Asad Qaiser along with Parliamentary delegation visited Saudi Majlis-e-Shura and signed a MoU to further enhance the collaboration between National Assembly of Pakistan and Saudi Shura Council.

Comments

comments