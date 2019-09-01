NA speaker welcomes OIC’s statement on Kashmir issue

CHARSADDA: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has welcomed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) statement on Indian Occupied Kashmir conflict, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Talking to media in Charsadda, the NA speaker said that India had violated international laws by revoking the special status of IoK, adding that the decision taken by Indian govt over Kashmir has exposed their brutal face.

“Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is ruling India instead of Modi. Pakistan wants peace, but will give befitting response if India tries to impose war,” he added.

The NA speaker further added that no compromise would be made on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Earlier in the day, Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri effectively raised the voice of oppressed Kashmiris in Speakers’ conference held in the Maldives and knocked out India in the forum.

Addressing the conference, Qasim Khan Suri said that human crisis has emerged due to continuous curfew and lockdown in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The participants of the conference strongly condemned India’s atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged the international community to take notice of Indian brutalities.

