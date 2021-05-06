NA speaker forms high-level parliamentary body on electoral reforms

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday announced setting up a high-level parliamentary committee for seeking support from the opposition parties on electoral reforms, ARY NEWS reported.

The speaker took to Twitter to make the announcement of establishing a parliamentary committee, which would comprise of federal ministers including Pervez Khattak, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Asad Umar, Babar Awan, and Malik Aamir Dogar.

The committee would reach out to the opposition and other parliamentary groups for making a consensus on the matter.

“We will later establish a multi-party parliamentary committee after all parties will agree over it,” Asad Qaiser said adding that the body would work on electoral reforms and bringing an end to corrupt practices in the election process.

The NA speaker said that reforms were needed for holding free and fair polls besides it would also strengthen their parliamentary system.

“We are striving to implement the reforms before the next polls in the country,” he said adding that the parliamentary committee formed will work towards creating a consensus among political parties for electoral reforms.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in March to form a parliamentary committee having representation of all parties for electoral reforms.

“I have asked the speaker to form a parliamentary committee having a representation of all parties,” the prime minister said adding that the committee should mull over electoral reforms and reach a conclusion in this regard.

The prime minister said that Senate elections have once again proved the use of money for buying votes as the recent elections were held in a non-transparent manner.

