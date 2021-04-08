NA speaker’s plane prevented from landing after reports of explosives near Kabul airport

KABUL: A plane with Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser on board was prevented from landing at the Kabul airport on Thursday.

The plane was denied landing permission after reports of explosives placed under a building near the airport, an Afghan media report quoted Reyaz Arian, the commander of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, as saying.

“According to the reports, the explosive was placed a while ago,” he said.

The Afghan parliament’s secretariat office said Asad Qaiser’s planned three-day trip has been cancelled due to security reasons and will happen in the near future.

Taking to Twitter, the National Assembly speaker said a parliamentary delegation’s Afghanistan visit got cancelled due to the closure of the Kabul airport owing to security reasons.

سیکورٹی وجوہات کی بنا پر کابل انٹرنیشنل ائیرپورٹ بند ہونے کی وجہ سے پارلیمانی وفد کا دورہ افغانستان ملتوی ہوگیا — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) April 8, 2021

