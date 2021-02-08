NA speaker serves show-cause notices to three MNAs over ruckus

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Monday issued show-cause notices to three MNAs over a ruckus in the lower house of the Parliament days back, ARY NEWS reported.

Those who were issued show-cause notices included PPP lawmaker Syed Naveed Qamar, PML-N MNA Hamid Hameed and PTI’s Attaullah Khan for creating a ruckus and indulging in manhandling during the assembly proceedings.

The notices were served under section 21 of the rules of business of the assembly.

The meeting which decided on the matter was also attended by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, secretary of National Assembly and others. The secretary presented the footage of the incident, which led to action against the lawmakers.

“I will not let anyone violate the sanctity of this house,” the speaker said while warning strict action against anyone who indulges in such acts.

It is pertinent to mention here that on January 18, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already suspended the membership of 48 National Assembly members and three senators over failing to submit the details of their assets.

In Senate, the membership of three legislators has been suspended over failure to meet the ECP’s deadline for submission of details of their assets, whereas, 48 out of 342 lawmakers of the National Assembly failed to do so.

Former speaker Fehmida Mirza, Ali Zaidi, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Amir Liaquat Hussain, Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Nawaz, Rehman Kanju, Maiza Hameed and Shandana Gulzar have been on the list of the National Assembly members who failed to submit the details of their assets and suspended from the lower house membership.

The suspended lawmakers will be restored after declaration of their assets to the election commission.

