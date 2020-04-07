NA Speaker to meet clerics, pilgrims, overseas delegations

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser has decided to hold meetings with clerics of different school of thoughts, pilgrims and overseas delegations, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Asad Qaiser was chairing a high-level session at the parliament house which was attended by interior minister and other high-level officers of the concerned institutions through video link to review the measurs for containing COVID-19 pandemic.

The NA speaker decided to initiate meetings with clerics and others from tomorrow. Qaiser will meet pilgrims on Wednesday (tomorrow) who returned to Pakistan after visiting religious sites, overseas delegations and others on Thursday.

During the meeting, Qaiser said the pandemic should not be linked with a religion or a sect as the virus was affected all people around the world without making any discrimination of their religious thoughts and beliefs. He urged for making unity among the nationals in a difficult time.

The speaker has also constituted a special committee for pilgrims under the supervision of Shehryar Afridi. The committee will also control the situation for the pilgrims stranded in different countries.

Comments

comments