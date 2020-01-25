NA speaker welcomes UK travel advisory on Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Christian Turner called on the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in Islamabad on Saturday to discuss the ongoing bilateral state-of-affairs between the two countries.

The British envoy informed the speaker regarding their new travel advisory on Pakistan whereby the country is declared as a family station for the British diplomats and citizens, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said the travel advisory was upgraded in wake of the improved security situation of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Qaiser lauded the decision and said that the armed forces, as well as the citizens of Pakistan, have paid a heavy price for attaining peace in the country.

Earlier on January 24, the United Kingdom had changed its travel advice to reflect the improved security situation in Pakistan.

The announcement was the result of a comprehensive review of UK travel advice for Pakistan, based on a wide-ranging assessment of the country’s security situation. This was the first major update in the travel advice since 2015.

The improved security situation had allowed for the return of British Airways to Pakistan in June 2019 and the visit by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in October 2019. Among other changes, the advice had allowed for travel by road to the North of Pakistan as well as the Kalesh and Bamboret Valleys.

