NA speaker vows to continue raising voice for innocent kashmiris

SWABI: Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) govt will continue raising voice for innocent Kashmiri people at every available forum, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“No stone would be left unturned to support Kashmiri brethren who were facing worst form of cruelty and barbarity by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir,” he said while addressing a public gathering in Swabi.

The NA speaker credited the government for a historic meeting of Security Council held due to the efforts of the incumbent government.

“It is a milestone achievement and historic success that a meeting of security council held due to the efforts of PTI government,” he added.

He said that economy of the country would be at a position that Pakistan would be able to solve its problems by utilizing its own resources adding that crises are over and the country has started a journey towards progress and development.

Asad Qaisar said that 220 KVA Grid Station would be established at Burhan with a cost of Rs. 5.8 billion to permanently resolve electricity-related problems of Swabi.

He said that all the basic amenities of life including health and education would be given to Swabi citizenry at their doorsteps.

