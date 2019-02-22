NAB arrests absconding accused in Rs143mn graft case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) claimed on Friday to have arrested an absconding accused in a Rs143 million graft case, ARY News reported.

Inamuddin was arrested in a corruption reference (2017/22) with regard to alleged embezzlement of more than Rs140 million in the National Fertilizers Corporation Limited.

The suspect has been accused of awarding contracts to two firms in violation of the relevant laws and embezzling hundreds of bags of urea.

A NAB official said the accused was on the run since his bail was revoked by a court.

Earlier, on Feb 17, rejecting criticism against the detention of Director Archeology Dr Abdul Samad, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had said that any illegal appointment of any pay-scale is corruption and cannot be overlooked as per law.

The anti-corruption watchdog said in a statement that the campaigners wanted to hinder the NAB’s efforts to bring culprits to justice.

“Dr Abdul Samad has not only made several illegal appointments but also involved in misappropriation of antiques, sculptures and other valuables of antiquity, which is being investigated by a team of highly qualified experts associated with the NAB”, reads the statement.

NAB said that the accused remained overall in-charge of the Archeology Department for the last five years and added that that during course of investigations, it surfaced that some of the antiques worth billions of dollars in museums were either missing or not as per description available in record.

