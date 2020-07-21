Govt suffered more from NAB actions than opposition: Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was not a subordinate institution of the incumbent government and they had nothing to do with the accountability watchdog’s negligence and weaknesses, ARY NEWS reported.

If it was Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), then we will be responsible for its failures, however, in NAB’s case, we are not responsible for their acts, said the federal minister while speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Off the Record.

Shafqat Mahmood said that NAB law was promulgated during Musharraf tenure and not a single word in it was changed during previous tenures of PPP and PML-N, who now vehemently criticize its acts.

“It is only PTI that is trying to bring changes to the NAB law,” he said.

The federal minister said that a criminal would never accept his wrong deeds and similar is with those in opposition who are claiming their innocence despite being blamed for looting national wealth.

He said that the government suffered most at the hands of the NAB than the opposition parties.

Read More: Govt likely to bring new ordinance with amended NAB laws: sources

Responding to it, the PML-N leader Musadik Malik during the programme said that if the government suffered at the hands of NAB then why their ministers are not arrested by the accountability watchdog.

“Why their ministers take credit for NAB actions?” asked the PML-N leader.

It is pertinent to mention here that NAB has launched inquiries against Federal Minister Noorul Haq Qadri and PTI Sindh leader Haleem Adil Shaikh in the past few days.

The accountability watchdog also acquired asset details of the Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

