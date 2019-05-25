NAB again summons Zardari for questioning

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday once again summoned former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for questioning in the fake bank accounts case, ARY News reported.

Sources relayed the former president has been asked to turn up at the Old NAB headquarters on May 29 where a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of the bureau will record his statement.

Previously, Zardari was summoned by NAB on May 23 but he didn’t appear on the pretext of busy schedule. He wrote a letter to the bureau, stating that he could not appear owing to his busy schedule.

He requested the anti-graft watchdog to set another date for his appearance before it.

NAB had summoned Zardari in connection with an inquiry into alleged illegal allotment of land by the Sindh government and misuse of powers.

It is noteworthy that Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur have obtained bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in almost all cases being probed against them by NAB.

The bureau has already filed references in cases related to money laundering through fake bank accounts, Pink Residency and illegal award of water supply schemes.

Comments

comments