NAB summons Ahsan Iqbal tomorrow in Narowal Sports City case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi chapter has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former interior minister, Ahsan Iqbal tomorrow, in a probe related to Narowal Sports City, reported ARY News on Tuesday.

Iqbal is accused of starting the project worth Rs3 billion illegally. Pakistan Sports Board is also accused of illegally using its authority for the construction of this project.

The anti-graft watchdog body is continuing probe into the matter and has summoned PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal to appear before it on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Last year, NAB had announced that it would initiate a probe into alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project – just a day after its inauguration by the then President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

Read more: Murad Saeed rings alarm bell for Ahsan Iqbal

The anti-graft watchdog in a statement said it had received a complaint that the Narowal Sports City was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs6 billion which was a violation of rules and had resulted in heavy losses to the national exchequer.

Comments

comments