NAB challenges Al-Azizia, Flagship verdicts in IHC

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday moved two appeals in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the verdicts of an accountability court in Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references against deposed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

On Dec 24, the accountability court sentenced the three-time prime minister to seven years in prison and directed him to pay $25 million and Rs1.5 billion as penalties in the Al-Azizia reference, whereas it acquitted him in the Flagship Investment reference for want of evidence.

The anti-graft watchdog in its appeals pleaded with the high court to enhance the sentence awarded to Sharif in the Al-Azizia case and overturn his acquittal in the Flagship reference.

It contended that the accountability court verdict in the Flagship reference was against facts and law. “The accountability court passed the impugned judgment in slipshod and cursory manner without adverting to evidence available on record ” it added.

“There is absolute misreading and non-reading of the evidence tendered by the prosecution so much so that the prosecution witnesses stood the test of being sagacious and tendered un-implacable deposition despite lengthy cross examination.”

The Bureau, therefore, pleaded that the appeal my be accepted and impugned judgment passed by the accountability court be set aside.

In another appeal challenging the Al-Azizia case verdict, the NAB submitted that the prosecution had presented ample evidence beyond any shadow of doubt to prove its case. “No mitigating circumstances were available in the case justifying the sentence of 7 years instead of a maximum of 15 years.”

Therefore, it requested the court to review the Dec 24 judgment and enhance the sentence awarded to the convict to a maximum punishment under section 9(a)(v) as per section 10 and the schedule of NAO, 1999.

