ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is expected to file an appeal in Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday (today) for extending the 7-year jail term awarded to former premier Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference.

As per details, the anti-graft watchdog will challenge the verdicts of an accountability court in Al-Azizia Steel Mill and Flagship Investment references today.

The NAB, in its plea, will request the high court to extend the seven year imprisonment of Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference, as the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader has been proven guilty by the NAB.

To support its argument, the bureau further mentions, in its appeal, that under the Article 9 (a) (v) of NAB ordinance, the duration of sentence is 14-year long.

A day earlier, the PML-N supreme leader had challenged his conviction in Al-Azizia reference in the Islamabad High Court.

Mr Sharif’s lawyer, Khawaja Haris, filed an appeal in the high court, requesting it to set aside his client’s conviction in the graft case filed against him and members of his family by the NAB in pursuance of the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict.

On Dec 24, an accountability court handed seven years’ imprisonment to the three-time prime minister and asked him to pay $25 million and Rs1.5 billion as penalties in the Al-Azizia reference, whereas it acquitted him in the Flagship Investment reference.

Comments

comments