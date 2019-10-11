NAB apprehends key suspects in Layyah housing scam

MULTAN: In a breakthrough in Canal View Housing Scheme Layyah scam, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) apprehended its owners, Zaffar Iqbal and Raza Malik in Multan, ARY News reported on Friday.

Talking to journalists, a NAB official said that the suspects were taken into custody for depriving people of more than Rs343 million in the name of the housing project. The suspects were produced before an accountability court on Friday.

The accountability court granted NAB 7-day physical remand of the owners of Canal View Housing Scheme Layyah for further investigations.

Read More: NAB makes key arrests in Model Housing Enclave scam

Earlier on March 16, Key arrests had been made by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while taking action against an illegal housing society scam.

A major development had been seen as the anti-corruption watchdog made significant progress in complaints filed against Model Housing Enclave.

Six accused persons including Farhan Cheema had been arrested over looting millions by defrauding citizens by the fake housing society.

