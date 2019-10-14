NAB apprehends eight officials of forest dept in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday apprehended forest officers among eight officials of the forest department on corruption charges, ARY News reported.

NAB sources said that the held officials’ corrupt practices caused a loss of Rs980 million to the national exchequer.

Those arrested include Muhammad Ramazan, Muhammad Ahmed, district officer Javeed and Khalid Mehmood. The anti-graft watchdog initiated further investigations against the suspects.

Illegal allotment of forest land: SHC blasts NAB officer over allegations

Earlier on March 21, Sindh High Court had prevented the NAB investigation officer to probe illegal allotment of forest land in Sindh.

A bench of the high court headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh had heard the case. In his remarks about the National Accountability Bureau’s investigation officer Pir Khaleeq, chief justice had said how could a person investigate others when he himself faced allegations.

The chief justice had asked the NAB director whether the bureau could explain about its such steps? No one knew what was going on in NAB, the chief justice had remarked.

