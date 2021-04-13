NAB arrests three accused in Sindh tractor scandal

ISLAMABAD: In a major breakthrough in fake bank accounts case, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday arrested three accused in Sindh tractor scandal, ARY News reported.

The accused named Aftab Ahmed, Ghulam Sarwar and Tara Chand were taken into custody by the NAB from Islamabad. According to the graft-buster body, OMNI and Orient groups ditched the farmers.

The groups using the computerized national identity cards (CNICs) of the Sindh’s common men received tractors at the subsidized rates and later sold them to other provinces at the market rate.

Fake accounts were used by the accused in the scam.

Accused named Aftab Ahmed remained executive engineer in Sindh Agriculture department, while Ghulam Sarwar and Tara Chand were dealers of the tractors.

The NAB said that the arrested accused would be presented before an accountability court for remand to further probe the scam.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, his aunt Faryal Talpur, former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, provincial minister Anwar Siyal and others are among as many as 172 accused in the fake accounts case.

