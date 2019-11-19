NAB arrests ex-CEO Lahore Waste Management Company in graft case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has arrested Waseem Ajmal, former chief executive officer of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The anti-corruption watchdog carried out a raid and arrested senior bureaucrat Waseem Ajmal for alleged embezzlement of over one billion rupees in the LWMC.

According to NAB sources, Waseem Ajmal, granted a waste management contract to Ms. Al-burraq over exorbitant rates. He was also found involved in double payment of one billion rupees for a labour contract, according to NAB Lahore sources.

He also had a pivotal role in illegal recruitment on the post of the company secretary, NAB sources further said.

The NAB Lahore will produce the accused before an accountability court on Wednesday (tomorrow) to seek his physical remand.

Earlier, Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted interim bail to Waseem Ajmal in connection with Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) corruption and Saaf Pani Company cases.

The division bench conducted hearing on Ajmal’s pre-arrest bail petition and directed him to submit two surety bonds of Rs 500,000.

Last year on Dec 4, the NAB filed an interim reference against 20 persons including former CEO Waseem Ajmal accused of awarding contracts at exorbitant rates causing a loss of Rs 345.282 million to the national exchequer.

