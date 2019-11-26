NAB arrests eight officials of irrigation dept for corruption

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur on Tuesday arrested eight officials of the irrigation department on charges of corruption and misuse of powers in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

NAB sources said that the anti-graft watchdog took the suspects into custody after the Supreme Court had rejected their bail plea.

Among the arrested include Engineer West division Ayaz Soomro, SDO Ghulam Nabi, former Engineer Sher-o-Seer and SDO Ali Gull.

The sources said that NAB has got transit remand of the suspects and they would be shifted to Sukkur tomorrow.

Earlier on November 13, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had claimed to have arrested alleged frontman of Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Prisons and Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani.

According to sources, the accused identified as Abdul Razzaq, a construction contractor by profession, was arrested by NAB Sukkur team.

The accused had once slipped at the hands of NAB team during a raid in Karachi, they had said and claimed that he was accused of wrongdoings worth millions involving public sector uplift projects.

