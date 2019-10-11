NAB arrests Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday arrested jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, ARY News reported.

An investigation team of NAB after taking the former prime minister into custody leading him from Kot Lakhpat Jail to the accountability court.

The accountability bureau will seek remand of Nawaz Sharif for questioning in the case.

Security has been stepped up in Lahore and all roads leading to the Judicial Complex have been sealed.

The top leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have reached the court for the case hearing.

Earlier, investigation officer Hamid Javed shown the arrest warrant of Nawaz Sharif to Superintendent Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had issued arrest warrants of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Oct. 04.

The decision of his arrest was made after a joint investigation team of NAB maintained that Sharif was not cooperating with the investigating team in the probe related to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

It may be noted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz and Yousaf Abbas are already being investigated in the reference by the accountability bureau.

Elder Sharif was made part of Chaudhry Sugar Mills investigation, in the month of August, by the NAB.

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case:

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar had said in a press conference that the Sharif Family had used Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.

During the probe, it was revealed that a $15 million loan was taken on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired, the special assistant claimed. He had added that the loan was never transferred to Pakistan as shown by the record of the State Bank of Pakistan.

He had said more than Rs7 million worth of shares were transferred to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in 2008 through mill’s shares, which were later transferred to Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.

Comments

comments