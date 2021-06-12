NAB arrests PPP MPA Farrukh Shah following court orders

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah’s son Farrukh Shah following the court orders, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A sessions court issued directives to arrest PPP Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Farrukh Shah.

After arresting the PPP lawmaker from PS-24 Sukkur-III, the anti-corruption watchdog officials have shifted Farrukh Shah to the NAB headquarters. The court directed NAB officials to produce Shah on June 14.

Earlier in the day, Farrukh Shah surrendered himself before the accountability court in Sukkur in assets beyond income case.

A member of provincial assembly (MPA) Farrukh Shah, the son of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah has been among 18 accused in 1.23 billion rupees corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Read: Supreme Court summons wives, son of Khursheed Shah in bail hearing

Farrukh Shah had earlier filed a bail petition in the Supreme Court. The top court had directed him to surrender within three days besides assuring his presence in the hearing of assets beyond income reference.

His father, Khursheed Shah has spent 21 months in detention after being arrested by the anti-corruption watchdog’s Sukkur chapter on September 18, 2019.

Earlier on June 4, a three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Aminud Din Khan had dismissed a bail petition of the politician, when his counsel told the court that he wants to withdraw the plea.

He had stated that his client would approach the Sindh High Court (SHC) to seek bail on the ground of delay in the conclusion of trial and hardship.

The Supreme Court bench had instructed the Sindh High Court (SHC) to decide the bail petition to be filed by Khursheed Shah within a month.

