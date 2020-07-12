NAB gets asset details of aviation minister

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has received details of the properties owned by Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan and his family, ARY News reported.

Sources said the anti-corruption watchdog sought the property details of the minister and members of his family from the Rawalpindi revenue department in connection with its ongoing investigation into his assets.

The property details provided to the bureau included information on commercial and agricultural land owned by him.

The sources relayed that the accountability bureau will seek further asset details of the minister from the Federal Board of Revenue and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

On May 15, the aviation minister had welcomed the National Accountability Bureau inquiry against him and his family. Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he had said he will not criticise the anti-graft watchdog as it is a sovereign body.

Mr Sawar said he and his family has been in politics for five decades. He added he will present himself and family before the NAB for an inquiry into assets beyond means charges.

