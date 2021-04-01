Web Analytics
NAB decides closing assets inquiry against PTI MPA

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore office has decided to close inquiry against a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The NAB Lahore office sought permission from the chairman for the closure of assets beyond income inquiry against the PTI MPA in Punjab, Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena.

The Lahore office wrote in its report to the NAB chairman that the investigators found no evidence against Cheena, hence the inquiry should be closed.

In March 2019, the anti-corruption watchdog had launched an inquiry against the PTI lawmaker Cheena for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his sources of income.

The inquiry had been launched following approval from the bureau’s executive board.

