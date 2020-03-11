PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed assets reference against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Arbab Alamgir and his wife Asma Alamgir, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The reference was filed by the anti-graft body in the NAB court Peshawar. The couple is accused of making assets beyond known sources of income.

The court recorded statements of two witnesses in the case and adjourned further hearing into the reference till April 7.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had alleged that both the suspects’ accumulated assets to the tune of Rs333 million, which were disproportionate to their known sources of income. The couple had claimed innocence and stated that all their assets were acquired through known sources.

Read more: PHC orders govt to remove Asma Alamgir’s name from ECL

As per the reference, the inquiry was authorised on November 4, 2015 that was subsequently converted into the investigation with the approval of NAB executive board on January 12, 2018.

NAB said in its probe that it surfaced that the suspects accumulated movable and immovable assets including a house in G-11/3 Islamabad; 10-kanal land at Mauza Shah Alladitta, Islamabad; a bungalow in F-7/2 Islamabad; prize bonds; a land rover vehicle and several bank transactions.

