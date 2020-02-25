NAB to move SC against bail of ex-PM Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to approach the Supreme Court against the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) verdict of granting post-arrest bail to PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal, reported ARY News.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting presided over by NAB chief Justice retired Javed Iqbal at the bureau’s Islamabad headquarters.

The anti-graft watchdog’s deputy chairman, the prosecutor general and the NAB Operations director general were in attendance in the meeting.

The meeting decided to move the Supreme Court against the IHC’s ruling of granting bail to the PML-N leaders.

Earlier today, a two-member bench of the IHC headed by Justice Athar Minallah approved the bail for former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the LNG case. The bench ordered the former minister to submit a Rs10 million surety bond to secure the bail.

The PML-N leader earlier this month filed a post-arrest bail petition in Islamabad High Court.

Separately, the two-member bench of the IHC also approved bail for Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City case.

The bench ordered former planning minister to submit Rs10 million surety bond for bail.

Last month, PML-N lawmaker Ahsan Iqbal had moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek bail in the Narowal Sports City corruption case.

