NAB Balochistan initiates over 50 corruption probes in six months

QUETTA: Taking action over people’s complaints, the National Accountability Bureau’s Balochistan division initiated the investigation of over 50 corruption cases in the first six months of 2019.

As per details, overall 175 cases are currently being probed by the bureau.

After concluding its investigation against various culprits, belonging to private and government sectors, and housing societies, the anti-graft watchdog filed 10 references in the accountability court.

Few days earlier on July 6, Chairman NAB Justice retd. Javed Iqbal asserted that inquiries and arrests by the bureau are not politically motivated. “Those busy in admonishing NAB should concentrate on presenting a better defence in the court of law.”

The chairman said: “Our tolerance has reached its threshold, every other day a politician is seen bashing the accountability institute, we are not acting out to exact a political vengeance and such talks are ludicrous.”

“What has NAB got to do with politics, we are just trying to end corruption,” retorted the chairman.

Anti-graft watchdog’s head continued that the institute was squarely focused on rooting out corruption and was not partisan in its process and inquiry, rather it was acting transparently and not to favor someone or the other.

