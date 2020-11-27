Impostors identifying as NAB DG demand kickbacks from officials

SUKKUR: National Accountability Bureau Sindh chapter has shared on Friday details on bogus phone calls wherein the callers impersonate themselves as NAB officials to blackmail government officials, ARY News reported.

When the impostors phone their victims, on WhatsApp, to scare them with made up undergoing investigations they demand heavy kickbacks to let them off the hook.

One of the impostors NAB has discovered, Khalid Hussain, who lives in Dubai, calls people impersonating as the Director General and then threatens officers for kickbacks.

After Khalid Hussain introduces himself as DG NAB, he cuts the call and his other frontman follows up as Assistant to DG to guide the victim into making transactions.

In its letter to provincial chief secretary, the NAB Karachi has requested the repatriation of Khalid Hussain from Dubai.

It may be noted that NAB officials do not discuss cases and investigations over the phone calls, the letter read

