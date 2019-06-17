NAB transforms bullet proof vehicle inquiry into investigation: sources

ISLAMABAD: More misery for former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) decides to transform bulletproof vehicle case inquiry into the investigation, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

The approval was given in an anti-graft watchdog body’s executive board meeting chaired by it’s chief Justice retired Javed Iqbal, at the bureau’s headquarters.

The statements of officials hailing from foreign ministry and establishment division have already been recorded in the case, whereas Sharif, Shahid Khaqan and Fawad Hasan Fawad’s statements were also recorded.

Last month, a team of the National Accountability Bureau had recorded the statement of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in connection with the investigation into alleged personal use of bulletproof vehicles imported for the SAARC summit 2016.

The NAB stated before the court that 34 bulletproof vehicles were procured from Germany for the guest of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) conference. The vehicles were bought without paying import duty, it added.

Talking on the occasion, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had said taking the mega corruption cases to the logical conclusion is the foremost priority of the bureau.

He said corruption is the root cause of all evils and is a hurdle in the development of the country as well.

