NAB summons Capt Safdar in assets beyond means case: sources

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has summoned Captain (retd) Safdar, husband of top Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz, on October 08, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources, the PML-N leader is summoned in a case pertaining to assets beyond means.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam on September 30 in a case pertaining to accumulation of assets beyond his known sources of income.

The anti-graft watchdog has issued summons to Amir Muqam to appear before a joint investigation team at its Peshawar office in a case related to amassing assets beyond his sources of income.

The NAB warns of legal action against and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial chief if he [Muqam] fails to appear before Peshawar bureau.

The sources said that the anti-graft watchdog has prepared a questionnaire and it will be handed over to the PML-N leader during the interrogation at its Peshawar office.

It is pertinent to mention here that on September 04, a sessions court here on Friday rejected bail pleas of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law retired Captain Muhammad Safdar and over a dozen workers of the PML-N in the NAB office attack case.

Additional Sessions Judge Shakeel Ahmed dismissed the bail applications after police informed him that terrorism charges have been added to the case, due to which the applicants should approach an anti-terrorism court to seek bail.

