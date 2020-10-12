NAB cases left behind, now treason cases being filed: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday said that the NAB cases have left behind and now treason cases being registered.

Talking to media after appearing before court in illegal appointment of MD Pakistan State Oil (PSO) case, former prime minister Abbasi said, “If a case can be registered against us than a case on violation of Article 62 and 63 and the constitution can also be registered against them.”

“Our prime minister is unaware about the prices of wheat flour and sugar and the issue of registration of case against politicians,” Abbasi said.

“We didn’t forget October 12, at that time we were jailed, today we are visiting courts (in cases),” Shahid Khaqan Abbasi further said.

He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is being used to pressurize politicians. “NAB failed to even describe the charges in the high court,” PML-N leader said.

The courts have given their observations about NAB, “Either you run Pakistan or NAB,” the former prime minister said.

“I also wants to register a FIR against those booking people in false cases,” he added.

Criticizing the federal government over the islands row with Sindh government, opposition party’s leader said, “They are now promulgating ordinances to illegally occupy islands”.

Earlier, an accountability court adjourned the hearing on the illegal appointment of MD PSO case till November 02.

