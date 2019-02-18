NAB Chairman orders transfer of money laundering case to Rawalpindi

KARACHI: The money laundering case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others has been transferred to Rawalpindi, NAB officials told banking court on Monday, ARY News reported.

In a key development in the case against Zardari and others, the Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved transfer of the hearing of the case to Rawalpindi.

The NAB officials have submitted a letter signed by the chairman of the accountability bureau at the banking court Karachi.

The officials of NAB told the banking court that the Supreme Court has ordered the bureau for investigation of the money laundering case. Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal, on the apex court’s order, has issued directives under clause 16-A of the NAB ordinance, the officials said.

The NAB officials pleaded to the banking court to transfer the money laundering case to the accountability court Rawalpindi.

The court on the application of NAB issued notices to the lawyers, representing the defendants of the money laundering case for Feb 20 hearing.

Money laundering case

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused are facing a probe into the money laundering scam involving over Rs35 billion laundered through fake bank accounts.

Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed are also being investigated in the scandal. They both are in custody.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe into the mega money laundering scam submitted its report in the Supreme Court.

The JIT members revealed that 29 fake bank accounts had been identified, which were used for money laundering.

